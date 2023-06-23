Cops modify U-turns at Bellandur to ease traffic flow

Traffic cops modify U-turns at Bellandur to ease traffic flow

However, this arrangement is only for light motor vehicles

DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 23 2023, 00:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2023, 01:58 ist
The new U-turn near SRS Junction in Peenya. DH PHOTO/B H Shivakumar

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP), South Division, has made some changes at the Bellandur junction and Outer Ring Road to ease vehicular movement. 

Vehicles coming from Ecoworld and Ecospace junction towards Bellandur junction on the service road were previously taking a right to go to Devarabisanahalli and Marathahalli. Now, they can take the new U-turn below the flyover before the junction and continue towards both the destinations.

However, this arrangement is only for light motor vehicles. Heavy vehicles must still take a right turn at Bellandur junction to go towards Marathahalli.

Traffic police have prohibited vehicles from stopping at either of the U-turns.  The new U-turn has eased traffic pile-up at Bellandur junction by allowing light vehicles to turn much ahead. 

