Traffic on Bengaluru's Hebbal service road may resume next week

Traffic movement on the Hebbal service road may resume next week as the BDA will complete laying the foundation for the down ramp of an additional lane by July 19.

BDA officials inspecting the spot on Saturday noted that the down ramp work was being expedited on the service road.

Suresh R, the BDA Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), told DH that the foundation work in two spots on the service road would be completed and closed by July 19. Traffic can resume soon after, he said.

"There is more work to be done like building the side walls afterwards. The whole project will take at least a year and a half to complete,” he said.

Work every day is delayed by a few hours because of the rain. Pouring concrete and sealing the two spots will take three days time, the contractor said.

Meanwhile, the traffic police have removed the central median at the Hebbal flyover down ramp, allowing vehicles to take up about two feet of road from the airport-bound lane.