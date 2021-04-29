Two Bengaluru high school students collect Rs 2 lakh in 24 hours, donate 200 pulse oximeters

Two Class 10 students at Greenwood High International School collected money to donate 200 pulse oximeters to underprivileged people.

Sneha Raghavan and Shloka Ashok managed to raise Rs 2 lakh in 24 hours and are now in the process of distributing the oximeters bought with the funds by joining forces with NGO Sampark that works with vulnerable groups.

The two girls will be distributing the oximeters to people in the slums of Bengaluru and women in the villages of Koppal.

The students reached out to various oximeter makers and settled for the most economical deal.

Giving back to society

They proceeded to design posters and created a fundraiser page on GiveIndia that endorsed the project and helped them collect the funds.

“Being in the middle of a pandemic, I realised the importance of giving back to society,” said Shloka.

“I’m extremely thankful that I got an opportunity to be a part of this noble project.”

Since her exams have been postponed, Shloka said she is eager to participate in more such initiatives and help those in need.

“It is motivating to see such an overwhelming response to our campaign,” said Sneha.

“We never thought our initiative would get such a response. We are grateful to our donors,” she added.

Noting that the initiative has encouraged her to take part in a similar initiative, Sneha said that the campaign taught her how a random act of kindness can have an impact on someone’s life.