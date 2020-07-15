UDD asks BBMP to 'immediately' distribute food kits to needy in Covid-19 containment zones

Hours after the Karnataka High Court pulled up the BBMP as well as the government for failing to cater to the needy during the Covid-19 crisis, the Urban Development Department (UDD) has told the Palike to "immediately" begin distributing free food to people in containment zones.

In a letter to BBMP commissioner B H Anil Kumar dated Tuesday, UDD Additional Chief Secretary Rakesh Singh noted that the court "stressed repeatedly on the BBMP's non-compliance of the directions" contained in the state government circular on the supply of food kits/ration to needy persons in containment zones.

"People residing within containment zones cannot be permitted to go hungry for want of ability to earn a living," the letter said.

Singh said the BBMP must immediately undertake an exercise across all wards to identify needy persons living in containment zones across BBMP limits. "Supply them (immediately upon identification) with food kits (one for each resident) free of cost that will be sufficient to satisfy their requirement for 18-20 days," it said.

As observed by the court, the letter noted, food kits should be distributed to the needy, irrespective of whether they are BPL/AAY cardholders or not.