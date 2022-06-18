Verifying Bescom power bills, BBMP finds Rs 1.47 crore property tax evasion

The novel exercise to cross-verify property tax from details obtained via Bescom electricity bill payments has revealed tax evasion to the tune of Rs 1.47 crore.

The pilot run had covered just 46 properties in two wards — Jakkasandra and HSR Layout. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), armed with Bescom data, plans to extend the exercise to all wards in the city.

During the cross-verification exercise, the BBMP found buildings on properties that were declared as a ‘vacant site’ by the owners in order to pay lesser tax. In some cases, the property tax was paid for the residential unit, but owners were using the building for commercial purposes.

These discrepancies, hidden with the help of “corrupt” revenue officers or inspectors, has come to the fore after the civic body signed an agreement with Bescom to access data pertaining to 67 lakh connections. The BBMP has also designated a KAS-cadre officer to liaison with the electricity board and create ward-wise data.

Speaking to reporters, Dr Deepak B L, Special Commissioner at the BBMP’s revenue department, said properties that evaded tax will be fined. “The pilot run in two wards is successful. We have started issuing notices to the property owners after undertaking physical verification of the properties,” he said.

So far, the BBMP has collected Rs 2,099 crore as property tax. During the corresponding period last year, the property tax collection was just Rs 1,399 crore. The civic body has set a target of collecting Rs 5,500 crore from property tax this year.

This year, the BBMP has also undertaken aerial survey by using drones to measure properties. The survey covered 100 properties located on both sides of Ballari Road between Cauvery junction and Mekhri Circle.

“We found 30% differences in the actual measurement of the properties as against the assessment submitted to us. We will issue a notice after verifying these properties physically,” the top revenue officer said.