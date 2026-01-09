<h2><strong>ED raid on I-PAC offices | 'If someone tries to hit me politically, I get rejuvenated': Mamata at protest march</strong></h2>.<p>West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Friday led a protest march against the Enforcement Directorate’s searches at the residence and offices of I-PAC chief Pratik Jain.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/i-pac-row-mamata-banerjee-hits-streets-leads-protest-march-in-kolkata-against-ed-action-3856597">Read more</a></p>.<h2>PM Modi and Trump had 8 phone calls in 2025: MEA says Commerce Secy Lutnick's remarks on trade deal 'not accurate'</h2>.<p>The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said that it is closely following developments on the US' proposed bill on additional tariff for buying Russian oil.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/pm-modi-and-trump-had-8-phone-calls-in-2025-mea-says-commerce-secy-lutnicks-remarks-on-trade-deal-not-accurate-3856713">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Jana Nayagan row | Madras High Court stays order directing CBFC to grant censor certificate to Vijay starrer</h2>.<p>The Madras High Court stays single judge's order directing CBFC to grant forthwith censor certificate to actor Vijay starrer movie 'Jana Nayagan.'<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/madras-high-court-stays-single-judge-order-on-cbfc-clearance-for-vijay-film-jana-nayagan-3856755">Read more</a></p>.<h2>US court asks Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu to post a $1.7-billion bond in ongoing divorce case</h2>.<p>A US court hearing the divorce petition of Sridhar Vembu, co-founder and chief scientist of software products company Zoho, has directed him to post a $1.7-billion bond (approximately Rs 15,323 crore), citing concerns over post-petition asset movemen...<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/us-court-asks-zoho-founder-sridhar-vembu-to-post-a-17-billion-bond-in-ongoing-divorce-case-3856600">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Swings like wild pendulum': Mallikarjun Kharge on Centre's foreign policy; questions Modi on Trump remarks, lifting ban on Chinese firms</h2>.<p>Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday claimed that the Union government's foreign policy "swings like a wild pendulum", as he questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "silence" over US President Donald Trump's repeated remarks on India's R...<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/swings-like-wild-pendulum-mallikarjun-kharge-on-centres-foreign-policy-questions-modi-on-trump-remarks-lifting-ban-on-chinese-firms-3856514">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Karnataka CM, DyCM to meet President over Kerala’s Malayalam Language Bill</h2>.<p>Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadgi said that soon a delegation led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will meet President Droupadi Murmu to request to not accord approval to the Malayalam Language Bill passed by Kerala government as it will affect interests of Kannadigas in the border areas and Kasargod in particular.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-cm-dycm-to-meet-president-over-keralas-malayalam-language-bill-3856555">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Rioters trying to please US President Donald Trump: Khamenei on Iran protests</h2>.<p>A speech by Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, addressing the nationwide protests, was aired on state television on Friday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/rioters-trying-to-please-us-president-donald-trump-khamenei-on-iran-protests-3856586">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Elon Musk's AI bot Grok limits image generation on X to paid users after backlash</h2>.<p>Elon Musk's startup xAI has restricted the image generation function on its Grok chatbot on social media platform X to paid subscribers, after the tool's use of AI to create sexualized images sparked a widespread backlash.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/elon-musks-ai-bot-grok-limits-image-generation-on-x-to-paid-users-after-backlash-3856818">Read more</a></p>.<h2>China emerging as major export destination for India; shipments up 33% during April-November</h2>.<p>China is gradually emerging as a major export destination for India, with shipments rising 33 per cent to USD 12.22 billion during April-November of the current fiscal, according to commerce ministry data.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/china-emerging-as-major-export-destination-for-india-shipments-up-33-during-april-november-3856542">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Don't be driven by emotion, think about future: Tamim Iqbal on Bangladesh's T20WC stance</h2>.<p>Former Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal has urged the country's Cricket Board to avoid being driven by "public emotion" while deciding the national team's participation in next month's T20 World Cup in India as any such call would have an "impact 10 ye...<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/dont-be-driven-by-emotion-think-about-future-tamim-iqbal-on-bangladeshs-t20wc-stance-3856439">Read more</a></p>