<p>New Delhi: Calling Bengal CM <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee </a>unconstitutional, the BJP on Friday said that she had stopped the ED from functioning by interfering in their raid in the IPAC office in Kolkata. </p><p>Senior BJP spokesperson Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Mamata's conduct is "unbecoming". "Her conduct is unconstitutional and irresponsible. We condemn outright the entirely irresponsible conduct of Mamata ji," Prasad told reporters at the BJP headquarters in Delhi. </p><p>He added that she interfered in the investigation. "She has created an obstruction where an investigation was taking place. She snatched a file and left; Mamata ji is guilty of a serious penal offence," he said. </p><p>"As a student of law, I would also like to say that this is also a crime. It is a penal offence. What had taken place in her state a day earlier had never occurred in independent India," he added. </p><p>Prasad said that the raids did not take place in the residences of any of the TMC's MPs or MLAs. "The raid took place in the office of a private consultancy firm. Why is Mamata Banerjee so anxious? Is it because an investigation into the coal scam has been opened," he added. </p>