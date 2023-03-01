Vice Prez's visit to B'luru: Traffic advisory issues

Vice President's visit to Bengaluru: Traffic cops issue traffic advisory

Commuters have been advised to avoid the following roads between 11 am and 6 pm:

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 01 2023, 02:18 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2023, 07:14 ist
VP Jagdeep Dhankhar. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has issued a traffic advisory ahead of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar's visit to Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Commuters have been advised to avoid the following roads between 11 am and 6 pm: Ballari Road, Mekhri Circle, Cauvery Theatre junction, Ramana Maharshi Road, CV Raman Road, Mattikere, MS Ramaiah junction, Raj Bhavan Road, Infantry Road, Cubbon Road, Hosur Main Road, Old Airport Road, Queen's Road, Vittal Mallya Road, Richmond Circle, Shanthinagar junction, KH Circle, Siddapura junction, Dairy Circle, Sagar junction, Lalbagh Road and Bannerghatta Road. 

Jagdeep Dhankhar
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Bengaluru news

