‘Voter ID work thrust on teachers’

Private school managements in the city have alleged that BBMP officials were forcing their teachers to take part in voters' ID card work.

In a letter to the principal secretary of the primary and secondary education department, associated management of primary and secondary Schools in Karnataka demanded that teachers should not be harassed by asking them to take part in voters' ID Card work.

"Despite clear mention in the Right to Education Act 2009, which restricts utilisation of teachers for non-academic work, this kind of harassment from local bodies continues...," the association said in the letter.

According to the association, using teachers for such works would affect the academic calendar.

D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the association, said: "It is not just losing of classes or unable to complete syllabus on time, but is also a question of safety of students. If the department wants to use the teachers for such works, they should then declare school holiday."