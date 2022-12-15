Waterbodies on upstream of Hesaraghatta lake badly polluted

A report by the Bengaluru Rural deputy commissioner has revealed that two waterbodies in the upstream of Hesaraghatta lake are in terrible condition.

Sprawled over 173 acres, Nagarakere lake, recognised as a major waterbody in the downstream of the Arkavathi river, was found to be polluted along with the 113 acres and 31 guntas Chikkatumakuru lake. The waterbodies’ land has been diverted for works harmful to their ecosystem.

Following complaints from Girish N P, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had ordered the Bangalore Rural administration to file a report. The deputy commissioner’s report shows that the lakes have been pushed to the brink in the last few years.

The Doddaballapur city municipal council officials had built a pipeline with 37 underground drainage machine holes in the middle of the lakebed, while inlets of the lake are carrying raw sewage from Doddaballapur city and nearby villages.

The Chikkatumakuru lake in the downstream, without a fence, has been left open for encroachment.

Though a whopping 37 acres of lake land has been given to build a sewage treatment plant, untreated sewage from Bashetthalli Town panchayat area continues to enter the lake.

The deputy commissioner has ordered remedial works, including surveying the lakes, clearing encroachment, and fencing the boundaries.

Civic officials have been told to shift the sewage network from the lakebed at a cost of Rs 2.78 crore.

Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) officials, who surveyed the industries after being prodded by the NGT, have submitted that eight red category industries without facility for wastewater treatment exist with just a common septic tank and soak pit.

An official said a detailed report, including the lab analysis of the samples collected from the lakes, is expected to be submitted in the coming days.