Work on Gottigere-Nagawara underground section to start

Work on the underground section of the Gottigere-Nagawara line (Reach 6) of Phase 2 will begin soon, with the BMRCL issuing a letter of acceptance to contractors who bagged work on two packages.

The 21-km line involves the elevated (Gottigere to Swagath Road Cross) and underground stretches (Diary Circle to Nagawara). The 13.7-km underground line has been divided into four packages.

AFCONS Infrastructure Ltd will work on the 3.65-km stretch between Diary Circle and Langford Town (package 1) at a cost of Rs 1,526.33. The project includes the construction of three underground stations and the south ramp from the Swagath Road station.

ITD Cementation India Ltd will begin work on the Tannery Road-Nagawara (Package 4) stretch of the line at a cost of Rs 1,771.25 crore. The 4.59-km stretch includes four underground stations.

Commuters in the central business district and Nagawara road have to be prepared for traffic congestion once the actual work on the ground begins. The work will start in two to three weeks after clearances from the civic agencies.