Transformer blast kills man, daughter in Bengaluru

A 55-year-old man died in a transformer blast close to the Manganahalli bridge near NICE Road in Jnanabharathi limits of South Bengaluru on Wednesday.

His 19-year-old daughter, Chaitanya, who was battling for life with severe burns at Victoria Hospital, succumbed to injuries on Thursday.

According to Jnanabarathi police she died around 2.15 am as she did not respond to the treatment. She had suffered 50 per cent burn injuries.

Police said the victims Shivaraj and Chaitanya are residents of Manganahalli and were returning on a two-wheeler when the transformer installed by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) exploded into a ball of fire spilling oil all over.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the father and daughter were returning home after booking a convention hall for Chaitanya’s engagement. Shivaraj rode the scooter while the daughter rode pillion.

A police personnel said the blast occurred at 3 pm as they came closer to the transformer.

“Due to the blast, the transformer oil had spilled all over, including on the scooter. Shivaraj had slowed down the vehicle due to the bad condition of the road. Had they driven past the transformer, they would have escaped unhurt,” the police said.

Rahul, employed with a private bank close to the accident spot, rushed out of the bank on hearing the loud explosion and noticed the duo caught in the fire.

“I informed the ambulance and fire and emergency team. The ambulance was delayed by at least 15 to 20 minutes after our call. By the time they arrived at the scene, locals had put out the fire on the duo and a nearby resident, said to be the principal of a private college, had covered them with a blanket. Both of them were rushed to the hospital,” Rahul recollected.

A senior official from the Fire and Emergency Services said a water tanker from the Nagarbhavi fire station was sent to the spot and it doused the fire on the transformer and the scooter.

While Shivaraj died at the hospital with 70 per cent burns, Chaitanya is fighting for her life with 50 per cent burns and is receiving treatment.

Local residents told DH that Shivaraj worked as a security guard and Chaitanya had just completed PUC and is the only child to her parents. “They did not have children for about 14 years and offered prayers and pujas to many deities (for the child),” said the victim’s neighbour.

The Jnanabharati police have registered a case of negligence on the Bescom officials of Anjanapura, Byadarahalli sub-division and are investigating the accident.

A senior Bescom official told DH, “As per our initial inspection, the oil that was leaking caught fire due to the blast causing injuries to the commuters. But an expert team will visit the spot tomorrow to determine the exact cause.”

Local residents alleged that they had complained to Bescom about the oil leakage from the transformer.

