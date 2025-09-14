Menu
Cricketer KL Rahul, PETA India donate life-size mechanical elephant to Kerala temple

The symbolic elephant, named Padmanabhapuram Padmanabhan, was dedicated to Sree Padmanabhapuram Mahavishnu Kheeram, an ancient temple near Guruvayur, PETA India said in a statement.
Last Updated : 14 September 2025, 14:28 IST
Published 14 September 2025, 14:28 IST
