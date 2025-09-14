Menu
Russia witnesses growing interest in Hindi, government increases number of institutions teaching language

Russia's Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education Konstantin Mogilevsky said 'we want more of our students to learn Hindi'.
Published 14 September 2025
