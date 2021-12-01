Travel co shut after leasing 150 cars in Rs 10-cr scam

Three men running a travel agency are allegedly on the run after leasing 150 cars from different individuals and defaulting on rent payments.

Police said they were looking out for Shiva Kumar and his associates Shreekanth and Krishne Gowda, who together ran RS Tours and Travels in MEI Layout, Bagalagunte.

Yashas H G, 36, a cab driver from Laggere, has filed a police complaint against the trio, saying they defaulted on monthly rent payments after leasing his car (registration number KA 46 7001). Yashas told the police that he had entered into a lease agreement with RS Tours and Travels in March this year after meeting Shreekanth and Kumar at their office. The monthly rent was fixed at Rs 15,000. He received the payment until September.

When the October rent, due on November 8, didn’t arrive, Yashas tried to contact the trio but their phones were switched off.

He then went to their office and was shocked to learn that they were absconding after cheating many car owners in a similar fashion. The vehicles are also missing.

Police say around 150 car owners have filed complaints and peg the scam at Rs 10 crore.