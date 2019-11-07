Two-year-old girl sexually assaulted

A 30-year-old neighbour is accused of sexually assaulting a two-year-old girl in eastern Bengaluru’s Kadugodi on November 2.

Police named the suspect as Tani Sunny, an electrician by profession, and said he lived in the building where the girl’s family resided.

According to a police complaint filed by the father, the girl started crying loudly while playing with her elder sister. To her mother’s queries, the girl complained of pain in her private parts. The mother found a bite mark there.

The elder daughter told the mother that “uncle” had bitten her sister, referring to Tani Sunny.

Claim of innocence

When confronted by the girl’s father, the suspect claimed innocence and said the elder sister might have bitten the girl on the private parts.

The landlord of the building spoke to both the parties and asked them to arrive at a compromise. But the girl kept complaining of pain even after two days, prompting the parents to take her to Vydhehi Hospital where doctors concluded that she had an infection. The parents suspected that it was a case of sexual assault, and lodged a police complaint.

The Kadugodi police booked the suspect under the Pocso Act and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.