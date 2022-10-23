UK Queen Consort undergoes rejuvenation therapy at Bengaluru wellness centre

The Queen Consort of the United Kingdom Camilla is undergoing rejuvenation therapy at a wellness retreat in Bengaluru. She arrived at Soukya, a holistic health centre near Whitefield, on Friday, a source familiar with the matter said.

At the centre, Camilla will undergo Ayurveda and naturopathy treatment. “She checked into the wellness centre on Friday morning. She has been visiting Soukya since 2010. This is her eighth visit to the centre,” the source told DH on Sunday. The Queen Consort is scheduled to be at the centre till Thursday.

The source did not provide more details on the nature of the treatment or the personnel accompanying the Queen Consort on the private visit.

Dr Issac Mathai, founder and chairman of Soukya, has been the holistic physician for King Charles. Charles celebrated his 71st birthday with Camilla in 2019 at the integrated medical facility which is spread over 30 acres.