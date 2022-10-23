UK Queen Consort in Bengaluru for Ayurveda treatment

UK Queen Consort undergoes rejuvenation therapy at Bengaluru wellness centre

Camilla has been visiting Soukya since 2010. This is her 8th visit to the wellness centre

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 23 2022, 15:58 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2022, 15:58 ist
Queen Consort of the United Kingdom Camilla, King Charles III. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Queen Consort of the United Kingdom Camilla is undergoing rejuvenation therapy at a wellness retreat in Bengaluru. She arrived at Soukya, a holistic health centre near Whitefield, on Friday, a source familiar with the matter said.

At the centre, Camilla will undergo Ayurveda and naturopathy treatment. “She checked into the wellness centre on Friday morning. She has been visiting Soukya since 2010. This is her eighth visit to the centre,” the source told DH on Sunday. The Queen Consort is scheduled to be at the centre till Thursday.

The source did not provide more details on the nature of the treatment or the personnel accompanying the Queen Consort on the private visit.

Dr Issac Mathai, founder and chairman of Soukya, has been the holistic physician for King Charles. Charles celebrated his 71st birthday with Camilla in 2019 at the integrated medical facility which is spread over 30 acres.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
UK
Royal Family
Prince Charles
World news

What's Brewing

Indian airports turning into aviation hubs

Indian airports turning into aviation hubs

The will to change

The will to change

Monetise your photos

Monetise your photos

Theatre chains look to cash in on Ind-Pak T20 WC clash

Theatre chains look to cash in on Ind-Pak T20 WC clash

Lightning: Power issues damage home gadgets in B'luru

Lightning: Power issues damage home gadgets in B'luru

 