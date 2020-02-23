Unionisation must to fix today's challenges: Medha Patkar

Unionisation is necessary to address the challenges the nation is facing right now, social activist Medha Patkar said.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the 5th All India Conference organised by Canara Bank Staff Federation here on Saturday, Patkar urged like-minded unions to come together, noting that the country is currently facing not just an economic crisis, but also a social and political one.

She said the public sector banks were affected by the poor economic policies of the present dispensation, adding that the banks allowing the poor to deposit their money in small sums and have an ease of transaction are on the verge of closure. But banks saying “yes” to the central government are able to stay afloat.

“There has been a lot of discussion on how Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya have been able to flee the country after having made so many assets and putting banks in a fix. On the other hand, farmers are not shown dignity and are driven to suicide,” she said.