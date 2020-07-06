With no last-mile commute, rail passengers left in the lurch

For hundreds of people who arrived in Bengaluru on Sunday via trains, reaching home was a big challenge as many were forced to walk for several kilometres.

At the KSR Railway Station, officials said the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) picked up passengers from Mumbai for institutional quarantine. But those arriving from other states had to make their own arrangements.

Passengers from New Delhi and Danabpur (Bihar) were sent to home quarantine.

"The intra-state passengers from Shivamogga and Hubballi struggled for the last-mile commute. Many chose to walk home as there was no one to pick them up from the station," an official at the KSR station said.

However, since the lockdown was imposed across the state, there were not many passengers as they would have found it difficult to board the trains without first-mile connectivity at the stations of

origin.

Several migrant labourers were also seen sitting on the road and waiting for their trains.