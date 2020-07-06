Rail passengers left in the lurch

With no last-mile commute, rail passengers left in the lurch

  • Jul 06 2020, 00:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2020, 00:58 ist
Passengers sit at KSR Railway Station premises on Sunday, waiting for a ride home. DH photo/Irshad Mahammad

For hundreds of people who arrived in Bengaluru on Sunday via trains, reaching home was a big challenge as many were forced to walk for several kilometres.

At the KSR Railway Station, officials said the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) picked up passengers from Mumbai for institutional quarantine. But those arriving from other states had to make their own arrangements.

Passengers from New Delhi and Danabpur (Bihar) were sent to home quarantine.

"The intra-state passengers from Shivamogga and Hubballi struggled for the last-mile commute. Many chose to walk home as there was no one to pick them up from the station," an official at the KSR station said.

However, since the lockdown was imposed across the state, there were not many passengers as they would have found it difficult to board the trains without first-mile connectivity at the stations of
origin.

Several migrant labourers were also seen sitting on the road and waiting for their trains.

