With Rs 1k cr loss, Kashmir boat owners woo Karnataka tourists

Since the abrogation of Article 370, the tourism industry in Jammu and Kashmir has suffered a loss of Rs 1,000 crore, said Hamid Wangnoo, chairman of Karnataka Houseboat Owners' Association.

He was talking to the media in the city on Monday. To encourage tourists to visit the rife-torn state, the association is offering special seasonal discounts for houseboats, he said.

The association held a promotional roadshow on Monday evening, which was supposed to be attended by the top brass of the Karnataka tourism department, who gave it a miss though.

"We held similar roadshows in Odisha, and the response was tremendous," Wangnoo told DH.

"Kashmir valley alone suffered Rs 20,000 crore loss. Houseboat owners suffered Rs 200 crore loss. Tourists, including Amarnath Yatris, were turned away. Business establishments were shut. Migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were shooed away by the administration and police. We can't even find barbers there," he added.

He said 2G postpaid services were back, including broadband connection, but concurred that internet was spotty, and it was difficult to make bookings etc., with no connections.

The association is offering package tours to historical Mughal Gardens, hill stations like Yusmarg, Sonmarg, Pahalgam, Gulmarg, springs, rafting, eco-friendly places; pilgrimage places like Vaishnodevi, Amarnath, Kheer Bhawani; golf, paragliding, local sightseeing, trekking and water skiing.

"Our four major waterbodies – Dal Lake, Nigeen Lake, Chinar Bagh, and River Jhelum – have five categories of houseboats. Lesser-known destinations include Bhaderwah, Doodhpathri, Gurez and Bangus Valley," he added.