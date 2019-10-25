Workers who drank contaminated water discharged

Twenty-five labourers who were hospitalised after drinking water at a textile factory in western Bengaluru were discharged on Tuesday.

Fifty labourers working for the textile factory located at Kumbalgodu, off Mysuru Road, had complained of nausea and diarrhoea after drinking contaminated water at the workplace on Monday. All of them were rushed to the SSNMC Super Specialty Hospital in RR Nagar. Half of them were treated as outpatients, while the rest required hospitalisation.

“All the patients have been discharged. They are all doing fine now,” said Dr Ravikeerthy M, senior consultant, general medicine, BR Life SSNMC Super Specialty Hospital.

“We have collected samples from the patients for examination. Reports are awaited. Samples were collected after a stomach wash was done on the patients,” the doctor added.

The hospital kept the jurisdictional Kengeri police informed.

A police officer said: “We have not received any complaint from the patients. They have given a written undertaking that a suo moto case need not be taken up.”