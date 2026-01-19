Bengaluru Runs for Earth: MAHE Bengaluru to Host Sustainability Themed Marathon on January 25

<ul><li><p>Inaugural MAHETHON 2026 Set to Unite Thousands of Runners as ‘Bengaluru’s Biggest Running Festival’s</p></li><li><p>Event Features Multiple Categories, including Half Marathon (21.1K), 10K, 5K, and 3K Fun Run</p></li><li><p>AIMS-Certified Route Carries ‘Run Green. Breathe Free’ Theme Promoting Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Lifestyles</p></li></ul><p><strong>Bengaluru, 5 January 2026:</strong> Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University, Bengaluru Campus, is set to host the first-ever MAHETHON 2026. Branded as <em>“Bengaluru’s biggest running festival,”</em> this flagship sporting event will take place on Sunday, January 25, 2026. The run will start and finish at the MAHE Bengaluru Campus in Yelahanka and will follow an AIMS-certified route, ensuring international measurement standards</p><p>MAHETHON 2026, powered by Axis Bank, brings together fitness, sustainability, and community spirit. Designed as an inclusive platform, it welcomes runners of all levels, from seasoned athletes to first-time participants. Celebrating the theme “Run Green. Breathe Free” and the tagline “Bengaluru Runs for Earth,” the event highlights MAHE Bengaluru’s commitment to eco-friendly, sustainable practices. It showcases the campus’s green initiatives, including biodiversity conservation and sustainable mobility, while encouraging participants to embrace healthier, eco-friendly lifestyles.</p><p>Elaborating on the vision behind this flagship event, Dr. Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro Vice Chancellor of MLHS, MAHE Manipal, and MAHE Bengaluru Campus, said, <em>“MAHETHON 2026 is more than a sporting event; it is a movement that reflects our collective spirit of resilience and progress. We see this marathon as a bridge connecting the academic community with the vibrant energy of Bengaluru. By bringing together thousands of runners under the banner of health, sustainability, and ecology, we are taking a meaningful step toward building a fitter, more conscious, and ecologically aware society.”</em></p><p>Further reinforcing its pan-India commitment to health and sustainability, MAHE, Manipal, will host the 8th edition of the Manipal Marathon on Sunday, 08 February 2026, at KMC Greens, Manipal. Recognised as one of India’s largest student-organised community fitness events, Manipal Marathon, together with Mahethon, underscores MAHE’s nationwide efforts to promote fitness as a shared social responsibility.</p><p>Race Categories and Highlights: MAHETHON 2026 features multiple race categories and highlights to suit all age groups and fitness levels:</p><ul><li><p>Half Marathon (21.1K): The flagship race for endurance runners.</p></li><li><p>10K Run & 10K Forces Run: Open to the general public and armed/police forces.</p></li><li><p>5K Run: Ideal for fitness enthusiasts.</p></li><li><p>3K Fun Run: Designed for children and beginners to enjoy running.</p></li></ul><p>“MAHETHON 2026 promises to be a celebration of community, camaraderie, and well-being, ensuring every participant enjoys a safe, supported, and seamless race-day experience,” said Dr. Raghavendra Prabhu P, Additional Registrar, MAHE Bengaluru, who is spearheading the event.</p><p><strong>Registration Information:</strong> MAHE Bengaluru Campus invites students, corporate professionals, and fitness enthusiasts from across the city to register. To register visit <a href="https://www.mahethon.in/" rel="nofollow">https://www.mahethon.in/ </a><br></p> .<p><strong>About Manipal Academy of Higher Education Bengaluru (MAHE B’LRU):</strong></p><p>Established in 1953, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is a globally acclaimed Institution of Eminence Deemed-to-be University. With a remarkable track record in academics, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant research contributions, MAHE has earned recognition both nationally and internationally. In October 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, honored MAHE with the prestigious designation of Institution of Eminence. Currently ranked 3rd in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), MAHE remains the preferred choice for students seeking a transformative learning experience. MAHE Bengaluru, an off-campus center of MAHE, excels in delivering comprehensive education supported by highly qualified faculty and dedicated mentors. The campus features an inspiring, future-relevant learning ecosystem set within a new-age, tech-enabled living campus. Here, students immerse themselves in a transformative environment, discovering multiple choices and boundless opportunities for growth.</p>