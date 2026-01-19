Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Bail for Messi event organiser Satadru Dutta in Kolkata's Salt Lake stadium fiasco

Dutta, also accused of entering into contracts with food and beverage suppliers without prior government approval, was in judicial custody after being in police remand initially.
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 13:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 January 2026, 13:48 IST
India NewsKolkatabailMessi

Follow us on :

Follow Us