Bhavya B C Gowda leads suspense thriller Sundariya Suliyalli

BENGALURU: Actor Bhavya Bhuvanahalli Chandre Gowda will headline Sundariya Suliyalli, a suspense thriller directed by Manju V Raj and planned for a 2026 release. The film positions Bhavya as the main lead, with the story centered on her character and built around incremental reveals, restrained staging and performance-driven tension.