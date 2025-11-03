BLive EZY starts operations in Kolkata, to deploy 5000 EVs

<p>Kolkata, E-mobility platform BLive EZY has started operations in Kolkata and plans to deploy 5000 electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the next three years, the company said in a statement.</p>.<p>The company operates on a franchise model which allows entrepreneurs or individuals to own a fleet of EVs to deploy them with e-commerce and quick commerce platforms like Zomato, Zepto, Blinkit and Swiggy.</p>.<p>According to the company, at an investment of Rs 25 lakh, franchisees can own a fleet of two-wheeler and three-wheeler EVs and earn monthly rentals by deploying the fleet to e-commerce and quick commerce platforms.</p>.<p>BLive will manage end-to-end operations, including deployment, maintenance and rider management, the statement said.</p>.<p>According to the company, Kolkata is one of the fastest growing e-commerce markets in the country, but EV penetration for deliveries remains low at two per cent.</p>.<p>BLive EZY has operations in Bangalore, Chennai and Goa with over 3000 EVs deployed with more than 50 active franchisees.</p>.<p>The company is expanding its operations in Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune and Delhi, which constitute 70 per cent of the e-commerce and quick commerce market.</p>.<p>BLive EZY has partnered with EV companies like TVS, Ampere and Kinetic for sourcing. </p>