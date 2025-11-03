Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Shah Bano's daughter moves Madhya Pradesh HC to stop release of film 'Haq', claims misrepresentation of events

The film stars actors Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam Dhar in lead roles.
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 18:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2025, 18:06 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshMadhya Pradesh High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us