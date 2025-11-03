Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

'Dravidian model' consistently pushes for advancement of women: Udhayanidhi Stalin

The Deputy CM stated that among the schemes that are being distributed on Monday are India's first ever identity cards for women's self help group members.
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 17:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2025, 17:43 IST
India NewsTamil NaduwomenUdhayanidhi Stalin

Follow us on :

Follow Us