Colorectal Cancer Isn’t Always Obvious — Screening Is Key

<p>Colorectal cancer is one of the most common yet preventable cancers when detected early. It develops in the large intestine or rectum and often begins as small, non-cancerous growths known as polyps. Over time, these polyps can turn cancerous if left undiagnosed, making regular screening a critical tool in prevention and early intervention.</p><p>Explaining the risk factors,<strong> <a href="https://www.dranilkamath.com/" rel="nofollow">Dr Anil Kamath</a>, Senior Consultant - Surgical Oncologist </strong>at the <strong>Apollo Hospitals, Bengaluru</strong> says, <em>“In clinical practice, colorectal cancer is frequently linked to increasing age, family history, low-fibre diets, obesity, smoking, and sedentary lifestyles. Since the disease develops gradually, it offers a valuable opportunity for prevention through appropriate screening. Lifestyle modification, awareness of personal risk, and regular medical check-ups play a crucial role in reducing the likelihood of advanced disease. Educating families about early warning signs empowers them to seek medical help sooner.”</em></p><p>One of the biggest challenges with colorectal cancer is that early symptoms are often subtle or mistaken for common digestive issues. Patients may experience changes in bowel habits, blood in stools, persistent abdominal discomfort, or unexplained fatigue—symptoms that are frequently ignored. Alarmingly, doctors are also seeing a growing number of younger patients, largely due to lifestyle-related factors.</p>.<p>Highlighting the importance of timely diagnosis and treatment, <strong>Surgical Gastroenterologist & GI Oncosurgeon <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/dr-vikram-j-rao-a771211b9/?original_referer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww%2Egoogle%2Ecom%2F&originalSubdomain=in" rel="nofollow">Dr Vikram J Rao</a> </strong>who is the <strong>Founder & Managing Director of Indus Institute of Gastro Uro Hospitals, Bengaluru </strong>explains that, <em>“Screening tests can identify polyps or early-stage cancer before symptoms become severe. Even when the disease is detected later, advances in medical and surgical oncology now allow effective disease control, symptom relief, and improved quality of life. Treatment is carefully planned based on the stage of cancer and the patient’s overall condition. While early detection remains ideal, evaluation at any stage enables meaningful and life-saving treatment.”</em></p><p>Medical experts stress that fear or delay should never prevent individuals from getting evaluated. With modern diagnostic tools and evolving treatment options, colorectal cancer is increasingly manageable. Regular screening, awareness of symptoms, and proactive health decisions remain the most powerful ways to reduce mortality and improve long-term outcomes.</p><p>Early action saves lives—and screening is the first step.</p>