Malabar Gold & Diamonds Unveils Grand 15th Edition of ‘Brides of India’ Campaign, Celebrating India’s Diverse Bridal Heritage

<p><strong>Bengaluru, December 10, 2025</strong>: Every Indian bride carries with her a world of emotions — the rituals she has grown up watching, the culture she belongs to, the memories she holds close and the jewellery that becomes part of her identity on one of the most important days of her life. Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of the largest gold and diamond retail chains in the world, has long understood the significance of bridal jewellery in India’s rich cultural fabric. The bridal range brings together designs thoughtfully curated, crafted and developed by Malabar Gold & Diamonds, ensuring jewellery created with purity, intention and craftsmanship that honours every bride’s traditions. With deep expertise in bridal craftsmanship, the brand has built an unmatched legacy in creating designs that honour the distinct traditions of brides across the country. </p>.<p>Marking a major milestone, Malabar Gold & Diamonds today unveiled the 15th edition of its flagship Brides of India campaign, recognised as one of India’s biggest and most anticipated bridal properties. This year’s edition brings together 22 brides and 10 celebrities — Srinidhi Shetty, Karthi, NTR, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Rukmini Maitra, Sabyasachi Mishra, Prarthana Behere and Manasi Parekh, all reflecting the scale, diversity and emotional depth the campaign has come to stand for.</p><p>Continuing its tradition of bringing value, trust, and excellence to its customers, Malabar presents exclusive deals designed to make this grand relaunch even more memorable. The brand is offering customers up to 30% off on making charges for all gold, uncut, and gemstone jewellery and up to 30% off on diamond value, valid till 18th Jan, 2026. These offers provide an exceptional opportunity for customers to invest in jewellery that blends craftsmanship with value.</p><p>The film is directed by Abhishek Varman with music composed by Shubhajit Mukherjee, bringing together a visual and musical narrative that captures the essence of India’s many bridal cultures and celebrates the rituals, emotions and heritage that shape every bride’s story. </p><p>When asked about the significance of the 15th edition, Mr. M. P. Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, said: “Each year, the Brides of India campaign is our tribute to the brides of this country, and the 15th edition marks a significant milestone for us. We have highlighted how brides honour tradition while bringing their own expression to it. This edition celebrates the depth of those traditions — the memories, rituals and relationships that define her. With Malabar’s commitment to transparency and quality assurance, we want every family to feel confident in choosing jewellery that is meaningful and trustworthy”</p>