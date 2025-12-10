<p>Rabat: At least 19 people were killed and 16 injured early on Wednesday after two buildings collapsed in Fez, one of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/morocco">Morocco</a>'s oldest cities, the state news media reported, saying the blocks had shown signs of neglect for some time.</p><p>Local authorities in the Fez prefecture reported two adjacent four-storey buildings had collapsed overnight, the state news agency said.</p><p>The buildings were inhabited by eight families and were in the Al-Mustaqbal neighborhood, it reported.</p><p>As soon as they were informed of the incident, local authorities, security services, and civil protection units moved to the scene and immediately began search and rescue operations, it said.</p>.Ayodhya blast: At least 5 dead in building collapse, powerful explosion; rescue ops underway.<p>Fez, a former capital dating back to the eighth century and the country's third-most populous city, was caught up in a</p><p>wave of protests</p><p>two months ago against the government over deteriorating living conditions and poor public services.</p><p><strong>Buildings had shown 'signs of cracking'</strong></p><p>The state news website SNRT said "the scene indicates that the two collapsed buildings had been showing signs of cracking for some time, without any effective preventive measures being taken."</p><p><em>Reuters</em> was unable to independently verify the news agency's damage report and the Interior Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. </p>.What's happening to government buildings, some collapsing, others catching fire: Rajasthan High Court.<p>Most of Morocco's population, financial, industrial hubs and vital infrastructure are concentrated in the northwest, with the rest of the country reliant on farming, fisheries and tourism.</p><p>In October, youth-led unrest revealed deep-seated anger over poverty and public services as the government pushes on with ambitious infrastructure projects and the opening of modern stadiums ahead of the 2030 World Cup.</p><p>The protests in major cities – inspired by similar revolts in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nepal">Nepal</a>, Madagascar and Peru – devolved into riots in rural towns and remote cities. Three people were shot dead as they tried to storm a security headquarters, and over 400 were arrested, before the violence eased.</p>