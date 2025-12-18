<p>Demonstrating a sustained commitment to environmental stewardship and responsible infrastructure development, Rayalseema Expressway Private Limited (REPL), a portfolio company of Interise Trust, has completed a Miyawaki plantation of 14,000 saplings along the NH-40 corridor in Kurnool District, Andhra Pradesh. The initiative was undertaken in coordination with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and executed by Making The Difference – NGO.</p><p>The plantation forms part of REPL’s broader sustainability strategy aimed at restoring native ecosystems, enhancing roadside biodiversity, and improving environmental quality along key transportation corridors. By embedding ecological considerations into infrastructure planning, the project underscores the potential of highways to function as environmentally resilient assets.</p><h3><strong>Strategic and Scientific Plantation Methodology</strong></h3><p>The plantation comprises over 50 indigenous tree and shrub species, selected after detailed assessment of the Rayalaseema region’s soil profile and climatic conditions. The Miyawaki method, recognized globally for its effectiveness in developing dense, fast-growing forests, enables high sapling survival and rapid canopy formation compared to conventional plantation approaches.</p><p>The execution involved comprehensive soil conditioning, multi-layered planting patterns, organic mulching, and the installation of drip irrigation systems. As a result, the Miyawaki forest along NH-40 is projected to evolve into a compact and self-sustaining green belt within three to four years, requiring minimal maintenance thereafter.</p><h3><strong>Proven Outcomes from Previous Miyawaki Plantation</strong></h3><p>The current initiative builds upon the success of an earlier Miyawaki plantation undertaken by REPL and its partners along the same highway corridor. Approximately six months ago, 27,000 saplings were planted, which have since developed into a dense and flourishing green landscape.</p><p>This earlier plantation has already begun supporting biodiversity, evidenced by the return of birds, insects, and other native species, signalling the formation of a healthy micro-ecosystem. The positive outcomes from this intervention have reinforced confidence in the Miyawaki technique and guided the expansion of plantation efforts along NH-40.</p><h3><strong>Perspective from the Forest Department</strong></h3><p>Acknowledging the ecological significance of the initiative, Mr Vijay Kumar, Forest Officer, observed:</p><p><em>“The Miyawaki plantation along NH-40 exemplifies a scientifically sound approach to ecological restoration. The emphasis on native species, soil enrichment, and dense planting will contribute meaningfully to biodiversity conservation and microclimatic regulation. Such initiatives are critical for restoring ecological balance along major infrastructure corridors.”</em></p>.<p>Articulating the organization’s vision, Mr. Madan Mohan, Project Head – Rayalseema Expressway Private Limited, stated:</p><p><em>“Infrastructure development must be aligned with environmental responsibility. The encouraging results from our earlier Miyawaki plantation, which has transformed into a thriving green belt within six months, reaffirm our belief in this approach. The current plantation along NH-40 represents a long-term investment in environmental resilience, aimed at reducing dust, mitigating heat, improving air quality, and creating enduring ecological value for communities and highway users.”</em></p><p>He further acknowledged the collaborative support of NHAI, Interise Trust, and Making The Difference – NGO, noting that their combined expertise was instrumental in delivering the project efficiently and effectively.</p><h3><strong>NHAI’s Role in Sustainable Highway Development</strong></h3><p>The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) facilitated the plantation as part of its ongoing efforts to integrate environmental sustainability into highway development. The initiative aligns with NHAI’s objective of promoting green and climate-resilient national highways, ensuring that infrastructure expansion proceeds alongside ecological conservation.</p><h3><strong>Collaborative Approach to Environmental Impact</strong></h3><p>Through its portfolio companies, Interise Trust continues to support initiatives that address climate change, biodiversity loss, and sustainable development. The Miyawaki plantations along NH-40 illustrate the value of collaboration between corporate entities, government authorities, and expert implementing organizations in achieving measurable environmental outcomes.</p><p>As the implementing partner, Making The Difference – NGO managed the project comprehensively, including site assessment, soil preparation, sapling procurement, irrigation planning, plantation execution, and documentation. The organization’s technical capability and on-ground experience ensured adherence to quality standards and improved sapling survival.</p><h3><strong>Anticipated Environmental Benefits</strong></h3><p>The Miyawaki plantations along NH-40 are expected to yield significant long-term benefits, including:</p><ul><li><p>Enhanced air quality and reduced dust pollution</p></li><li><p>Strengthened biodiversity through habitat creation</p></li><li><p>Increased carbon sequestration, supporting climate mitigation efforts</p></li><li><p>Reduction in localized heat accumulation along the highway</p></li><li><p>Establishment of a replicable model for sustainable expressway development</p></li></ul><h3><strong>About Interise Trust</strong></h3><p>Interise Trust is a prominent CSR and impact platform that collaborates with corporates and infrastructure developers to deliver measurable social and environmental outcomes, with a strong emphasis on sustainability and long-term value creation.</p><h3><strong>About Making the Difference – NGO</strong></h3><p>Making The Difference Charitable Trust is a registered non-profit organisation engaged in environmental, healthcare, education, women's empowerment, and livelihood initiatives. Making The Difference Charitable Trust is a registered non-profit organisation engaged in environmental, healthcare, education, women's empowerment, and livelihood initiatives. The organization has implemented high-impact projects across multiple states, delivering scalable and sustainable social and environmental change.