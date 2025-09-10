<p>· <em>SPARSH Group’s New Unit at Sarjapur Road offers advanced technologies, top talent, and deeper community connect</em></p><p>· <em>SPARSH Group of Hospitals now operates 9 Hospitals with a capacity of over 1,400 beds, reinforcing its leadership in multispecialty tertiary and quaternary care</em></p><p><strong>Bengaluru, September 7, 2025:</strong> SPARSH Group of Hospitals today inaugurated its newest 250-bed super-specialty hospital on Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru. The facility, designed as a next-generation healthcare ecosystem, offers to deliver advanced technologies, top talent, and compassionate care with deep community connect to one of the city’s fastest-growing neighbourhoods.</p><p>The inauguration ceremony was graced by the divine presence of His Holiness Jagadguru Shri. Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswamiji of Suttur Math, along with esteemed dignitaries Shri. SS Mallikarjun, Minister of Mines & Geology and Horticulture, Government of Karnataka; Shri. Basava Prabhu S. Patil, Senior Advocate and Advocate General of Sikkim; Justice Shivaraj V. Patil, Former Judge of the Supreme Court of India, Dr. Shamanur Shivashankarappa, MLA, Davanagere South, and senior experts, facility heads of SPARSH Hospitals.</p><p>Speaking at the inauguration ceremony <strong>Dr. Sharan Shivaraj Patil, Chairman, SPARSH Group of Hospitals</strong>, said, “Bengaluru has the potential to become the Healthcare Capital of India. Just as the city played a pioneering role in driving India’s IT revolution, it can now lead the way in making India a global healthcare leader within the next decade.”</p><p>“With this new facility, we aim to benefit the community at large. What sets the Sarjapur unit apart is its ability to manage highly complex medical conditions across multiple specialties,” <strong>added</strong> <strong>Mr</strong>. <strong>Jasdeep Singh, Group CEO, SPARSH Group of Hospitals</strong></p> . <p>The Sarjapur unit is set apart by its capability to handle highly complex medical conditions across multiple specialties. With multispecialty services and dedicated Centres of Excellence in neurosciences, cardiology, nephrology, orthopaedics, oncology, transplants, adult and paediatric emergencies, and women and child health, the hospital is positioned to be the go-to destination for both routine and critical care.</p><p>The hospital is equipped with dedicated ICU beds, specialized NICU and PICU units, and advanced diagnostics including MRI, CT, Cath Lab, EEG, sleep study, and interventional radiology. Seamless integration between emergency response, intensive care, and advanced surgical facilities ensures timely, coordinated intervention for even the most complex cases.</p><p>SPARSH Hospitals including the new facility have already become a magnet for top doctors, including specialists returning from overseas, who are drawn by SPARSH’s collaborative work culture and clinical innovation.</p><p>With this launch, SPARSH Hospitals now operates nine facilities with a capacity of over 1,400 beds, reinforcing its leadership in multispecialty tertiary care in Bengaluru. The Group is on track to reach 2,000 beds within the next three years, backed by its long-term investments in innovation and research.</p><p><strong>About SPARSH HOSPITALS</strong></p><p>SPARSH Group of Hospitals is among Bengaluru-Karnataka’s leading multispecialty healthcare providers, recognized for its commitment to ethical practices, clinical excellence, and technology-driven healthcare delivery. With nine hospitals across the state and a current capacity of over 1,400 beds, SPARSH has earned a reputation for managing highly complex medical conditions across specialties including orthopedics, neurosciences, cardiology, oncology, nephrology, adult and pederastic emergency, and women’s and child health.</p><p>Equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, robotic surgery, AI-enabled diagnostics, and advanced imaging capabilities, SPARSH combines innovation with compassionate, patient-centred care. It is also a preferred platform for top medical talent, including specialists from India and abroad, who are drawn by its collaborative, team-based work culture. As part of its growth strategy, the Group is on course to expand capacity to 2,000 beds within the next three years through the addition of new hospitals, reinforcing its mission to make world-class healthcare accessible while positioning Bengaluru as a global healthcare hub.</p>