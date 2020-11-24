Coronavirus news live updates: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal orders immediate procurement of 1200 BiPAP machines for new ICU beds

India's coronavirus tally reached 91.39 lakh with 44,059 new cases. The death toll surged past 1.33 lakh with over 500 fatalities in the last 24 hours. After seven weeks, the number of active Covid-19 cases for the first time increased by more than 1,200. India's active Covid-19 caseload currently stands at 4,43,486. After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil, India, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal orders immediate procurement of 1200 BiPAP machines for new ICU beds in the national capital. The BiPAP machines will be procured immediately from CSIR (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research) on nomination basis: Delhi Chief Minister's Office.
Antibodies good. Machine-made molecules better?
The coronavirus might be new, but nature long ago gave humans the tools to recognise it, at least on a microscopic scale: antibodies, Y-shaped immune proteins that can latch onto pathogens and block them from infiltrating cells.
Job trends in 2021
In recent years, both businesses and jobs have been in a state of flux. In order to stay ahead during the time of crises and uncertainties, both organisations and employees need to understand important career trends during the period and what they can expect in the future. This year, the pandemic has triggered transformation in almost all sectors.
Big push for health in FY22 Budget: Official
“The Budget will have a special focus on the infrastructure sector. Health infrastructure is top on the government’s mind. There would be a substantial increase. The government is pushing for a bigger public-private-partnership model for the health care sector,” an official told DH.
DH Coronavirus vaccine updates
Want to know what is going on in the development of coronavirus vaccine? Get all the updates here.
AstraZeneca promises Covid-19 vaccine at cost price worldwide
Hopes of an effective vaccine against coronavirus becoming available rose again on Monday with AstraZeneca and Oxford University claiming success with their product, becoming the third team to do so.
