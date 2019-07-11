Ripped apart on all fronts by Jadeja: Manjrekar

Former batsman Sanjay Manjrekar says he has been "ripped apart on all fronts" by "bits and pieces" of Ravindra Jadeja's brilliance which brought India within sniffing distance of a win in their World Cup semifinal against New Zealand.

Manjrekar, who drew flak for calling Jadeja a "bits and pieces cricketer", admitted that the all-rounder proved him completely wrong with the bat, ball and his fielding at Old Trafford.

The ICC posted a video in which Manjrekar is having a conversation with Niall O'Brien and Ian Smith.

"By bits 'n' pieces of sheer brilliance, he's ripped me apart on all fronts. This is the Jadeja we haven't seen before. Today (Wednesday) he was brilliant," Manjrekar said in the video.

Reeling at 3 for five and then four for 24 in pursuit of 240, Jadeja played a fine counter-attacking 77 off 56 balls to raise hopes of an improbable India win, his performance also acting as a response to Manjrekar's critical remark.

"I have to apologise to him (Ravindra Jadeja), he was looking for me but I wasn't there. I was in the lounge taking my lunch, I'm sorry," Manjrekar said.

Jadeja came out to bat when India was in a spot of bother at 92/6. He steadied the innings along with Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the duo stitched together a partnership of 116-runs.

The left-hander was finally dismissed by Trent Boult in the 48th over. Jadeja hit four fours and four sixes in his innings.

A few days ago, the Saurashtra all-rounder had said "learn to respect people" while replying to Manjrekar's remark that he was not a big fan of "bits and pieces players" like Jadeja.

"Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea. @sanjaymanjrekar," Jadeja had tweeted.