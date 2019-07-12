Twitter video by ICC on Dhoni's run out; fans outraged

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 12 2019, 19:22pm ist
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni was run out during the 2019 Cricket World Cup first semi-final between New Zealand and India at Old Trafford in Manchester, northwest England, on July 10, 2019. (Photo by AFP)

Taking inspiration from Arnold Schwarzenegger's famous Terminator series, the International Cricket Council (ICC) posted a video on MS Dhoni's run-out during the World Cup 2019 semi-final.

Indian cricket fans on Twitter did not appreciate this video and an immediate downpour of replies and tweets streamed against it. Here are a few fuming tweets:

 

It was the 48th over - the third ball - bowled by Ferguson, and Dhoni fended it off to square leg. When he had to come back for the second, Guptill took a direct hit for the stump, with Dhoni missing the crease by a few inches.

New Zealand won the match by 18 runs, and qualified for the ICC World Cup Finals against England on Sunday.

