Twitter video by ICC on Dhoni's run out; fans outraged

Taking inspiration from Arnold Schwarzenegger's famous Terminator series, the International Cricket Council (ICC) posted a video on MS Dhoni's run-out during the World Cup 2019 semi-final.
Hasta la vista, Dhoni 🎯 #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/TWxbKULjCQ
— ICC (@ICC) July 10, 2019
Indian cricket fans on Twitter did not appreciate this video and an immediate downpour of replies and tweets streamed against it. Here are a few fuming tweets:
'Hasta La Vista, Dhoni'@ICC if #BCCI will do 'Hasta La Vista, ICC....then think about....a little bit...#bcci #icc #WorldCup2019
— Brajesh Singh (@brajeshdaman) July 12, 2019
Karma pic.twitter.com/a1aI0aVlsM
— F@isal (@greenredchilly) July 10, 2019
ICC delete this - pic.twitter.com/MBcndA9FAy
— Pranjul Sharma (@Pranjultweet) July 10, 2019
@ICC don't give us repeatedly heartbreak plz. We can't bear it now. I have been crying for more 3-4 hrs....💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔
— sandeep chamoli (@sandeepchamoli9) July 10, 2019
Seems like @ICC is happiest now India is out 🤷♂️
— Akash D (@Akash30868750) July 10, 2019
It was the 48th over - the third ball - bowled by Ferguson, and Dhoni fended it off to square leg. When he had to come back for the second, Guptill took a direct hit for the stump, with Dhoni missing the crease by a few inches.
New Zealand won the match by 18 runs, and qualified for the ICC World Cup Finals against England on Sunday.