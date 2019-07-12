Twitter video by ICC on Dhoni's run out; fans outraged

Taking inspiration from Arnold Schwarzenegger's famous Terminator series, the International Cricket Council (ICC) posted a video on MS Dhoni's run-out during the World Cup 2019 semi-final.

Indian cricket fans on Twitter did not appreciate this video and an immediate downpour of replies and tweets streamed against it. Here are a few fuming tweets:

ICC delete this - pic.twitter.com/MBcndA9FAy — Pranjul Sharma (@Pranjultweet) July 10, 2019

@ICC don't give us repeatedly heartbreak plz. We can't bear it now. I have been crying for more 3-4 hrs....💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 — sandeep chamoli (@sandeepchamoli9) July 10, 2019

Seems like @ICC is happiest now India is out 🤷‍♂️ — Akash D (@Akash30868750) July 10, 2019

It was the 48th over - the third ball - bowled by Ferguson, and Dhoni fended it off to square leg. When he had to come back for the second, Guptill took a direct hit for the stump, with Dhoni missing the crease by a few inches.

New Zealand won the match by 18 runs, and qualified for the ICC World Cup Finals against England on Sunday.