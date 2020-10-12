Can RCB continue its winning streak? | IPL 2020 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders: SWOT Analysis

The Royal Challengers Bangalore face the Kolkata Knight Riders in match 28 of the Indian Premier League at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Here's the analysis:

The SWOT for RCB

Strengths: RCB’s batting is in great shape. Virat Kohli has two fifties, Devdutt Padikkal has three fifties, AB de Villiers has two and Aaron Finch has one. The rest of the batting needs to follow suit.

Weaknesses: Most of RCB’s runs have come from the top order. The middle and lower middle order have not been tested. Had it not been for Kohli’s masterclass in the last match, RCB would not have reached a good total against Chennai. KKR needs to target the top order and expose the middle order quickly.

Opportunities: With Chris Morris and Isuru Udana in the playing XI, RCB’s bowling looks much improved. Death bowling still has some way to go but it's looking better.

Threats: RCB are on a winning run but they should not get complacent or overconfident.

The SWOT for KKR

Strengths: KKR’s pace battery keeps delivering. Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Kagarkoti have proved their worth. Against KXIP, Prasidh Krishna bowled a good spell of 4-0-29-3.

Weaknesses: Expect Sunil Narine to have a reduced impact after being reported for a suspect bowling action. If there's another report, he will not be allowed to bowl again in the tournament. Varun Chakravarthy and the out-of-form Kuldeep Yadav will need to step up to cover for him.

Opportunities: Over the years, KKR have enjoyed a lot of success against RCB. They will want to keep that streak going.

Threats: Narine's booking and an injury to Andre Russell could hamper KKR’s progress. The two are vital cogs in KKR’s machinery. Can they find replacements who will bear the load?

Head to head:

Matches played: 25

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 10

Kolkata Knight Riders: 15

Last five matches (most recent first):

Royal Challengers Bangalore: W-L-W-W-L

Kolkata Knight Riders: W-W-L-W-W

Deccan Herald’s Dream XI

Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Sunil Narine, Chris Morris, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

Ground conditions

The temperature will be around 26 degrees celsius. The humidity level will be about 23%. There will be a gentle breeze.

Team news

Andre Russell picked up an injury in the last match. He is likely to miss this one. No injuries reported for RCB.

Impact player for RCB

Virat Kohli: After having a slow start to the season, he's back among the runs. With 223 runs, he is RCB’s leading run-scorer. On a difficult pitch against CSK, Kohli showed how to build a T20 innings. If he gets going, it will be difficult for the KKR bowlers to stop him.

Impact player for KKR

Dinesh Karthik: He seems to have gained some form with a quickfire fifty against Kings XI Punjab. He is also proving himself to be a smart captain with innovative bowling strategies. This could prove decisive in the match.

