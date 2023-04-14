Challengers look to cash in Capitals' low morale

Royal Challengers Bangalore run into Delhi Capitals in their fourth match, and third at home, on Saturday. Having suffered back to back losses, Challengers couldn't have asked for more feeble opponents who would be low on confidence after four defeats in a row. That said, the winless run, under an embattled David Warner, is hardly a reflection of the quality the visitors boast of in their ranks.

Capitals have one of the most explosive batting line-ups in the tournament with a matching versatile attack, but things haven't fallen in place for them to put up a winning performance. If a combination of law of averages and a more determined performance, the glimpse of which one got to see against Mumbai Indians in their fourth loss of the season on Tuesday, come through then the visitors could be handful for the hosts.

Also Read | RCB bowlers need to pull their socks up

Smarting from their last-ball loss to Lucknow Super Giants here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Challengers will be looking to beef up their bowling which couldn't defend a total of 212 despite making early inroads. The home bowlers couldn't control the middle overs as Marcus Stoinis and then Nicholos Pooran took them apart. The twin assaults were so devastating that in spite of conceding just 28 runs in the last four overs, RCB ended up on the losing side.

Bangalore are sure to add leg-spinning all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, their highest wicket-taker last season, to their 11 in the hope of injecting some bite. It remains to be seen which of the two left-arm seamers - David Willey and Wayne Parnell - will be left out.

Their trump card till last season, Harshal Patel has completely gone off the boil, adding to the woes of their attack which has been hit hard by injuries to Josh Hazlewood and Reece Topley. While it's still too early to look beyond Harshal, the paceman needs to get his act right. In the absence of express pace, Harshal relies on his myriad tricks which can flummox even a well-set batter. But so far, his execution of those variations has been far from ideal.

Given their performance with the bat against Mumbai and Lucknow, there is little to worry about RCB's batting. Of course there is a school of thought that feels that Virat Kohli towards the end of his innings and Faf du Plessis at the start of his innings were a touch too slow but if a team can post a 200-plus total by whichever means it can then there is little room for complaint.

Yet to register a point after four matches, time is fast running out for Capitals and their skipper Warner who has been amongst runs but they have made little difference to the outcome. The opener has gathered 209 runs at an impressive average of 52.25 but at an unflattering strike rate of 114.83.

With partnerships at a premium, the southpaw has played more of an anchor's role than the enforcer he is known for. Which Warner turns up on Saturday will have a big influence on Capitals' fortunes.