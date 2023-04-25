David Warner fined Rs 12 lakhs for slow over-rate

Delhi Capitals captain David Warner has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during their IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here.

Delhi defeated Sunrisers by seven runs in a low-scoring match on Monday night.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Warner was fined Rs. 12 lakh," IPL said in a statement on Tuesday.

The IPL aims for matches to finish in three hours and 20 minutes, but slow over-rate is proving to be an issue, with several games stretching past the four-hour mark.

All-rounder Washington Sundar (4-0-28-3) and pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4-0-11-2) shone with the ball to restrict Delhi Capitals to a below-par 144 for 9 after David Warner opted to bat.

But SRH's conservative batting approach led to their downfall as they were restricted to 137 for 6.