David Warner fined Rs 12 lakhs for slow over-rate

The IPL aims for matches to finish in three hours and 20 minutes, but slow over-rate is proving to be an issue, with several games stretching past the four-hour mark

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Apr 25 2023, 12:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2023, 12:43 ist
Delhi Capitals captain David Warner. Credit: AFP Photo

Delhi Capitals captain David Warner has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during their IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here.

Delhi defeated Sunrisers by seven runs in a low-scoring match on Monday night.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Warner was fined Rs. 12 lakh," IPL said in a statement on Tuesday.

The IPL aims for matches to finish in three hours and 20 minutes, but slow over-rate is proving to be an issue, with several games stretching past the four-hour mark.

All-rounder Washington Sundar (4-0-28-3) and pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4-0-11-2) shone with the ball to restrict Delhi Capitals to a below-par 144 for 9 after David Warner opted to bat.

But SRH's conservative batting approach led to their downfall as they were restricted to 137 for 6.

Sports News
Cricket
IPL
Indian Premier League
Delhi Capitals
David Warner

