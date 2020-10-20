Dhawan slams ton to take DC to 164-5 against KXIP

Opener Shikhar Dhawan blasted a second successive unbeaten hundred to power Delhi Capitals to 164 for five against Kings XI Punjab in an IPL game here on Tuesday.
Dhawan, who had scored an unbeaten 101 off 58 against Chennai Super Kings in their last match, clobbered 12 fours and three sixes in his 61-ball 106-run knock to become the first batsmen to score back-to-back centuries in IPL.
Follow all the live updates of Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab here
On way to his innings, Dhawan also became the fourth Indian batsman to cross 5000 runs in IPL.
Brief Score:
Delhi Capitals: 164 for five in 20 overs
