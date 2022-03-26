IPL 2022 | Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live: CSK to face KKR in season opener

Four time IPL champions CSK is going head to head against two time champions KKR in Match 1 of IPL 2022. As both team begin a new journey under new leadership, they would want to begin their campaign on a winning note. Follow DH's ball-by-ball coverage of the match right here.
New leaders in focus as CSK face KKR in opener | IPL 2022 Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: SWOT Analysis
Season 15 of the IPL kicks off with a rematch of last year’s final between the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders. Defending champions CSK have a newly appointed captain in Ravindra Jadeja but ex-skipper MS Dhoni is still around. KKR are also at the beginning of a new era with new entrant Shreyas Iyer chosen as captain.
IPL 2022: Love batting at No 3 but ready to bat wherever team needs me, says Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer, the new captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders, on Saturday said that he loves to bat at No 3 but is flexible and happy to bat wherever his team needs him in the upcoming season of the IPL 2022.
Ravindra Jadeja ready to lead CSK if Dhoni takes a break, says Sunil Gavaskar
Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar believes Ravindra Jadeja will be ready to take over the mantle of Chennai Super Kings' captaincy if the iconic Mahendra Singh Dhoni decides to take a game or two off in the upcoming IPL.
IPL 2022: Time for the 'big' party
Two startups will be looking to shake up the established order, while a couple of seasoned campaigners will be hoping to ascend the throne again as the Indian Premier League returns bigger, bolder and richer in its 15th iteration.
