IPL 2022 Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE: Avesh Khan sends back Buttler

In impressive form throughout the season, Lucknow Super Giants would look to bounce back from their previous match defeat and register a win to confirm their IPL play-offs berth when they face another aspirants, Rajasthan Royals at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
RR 25/1 after 4 overs
Samson is on strike,Mohsin to bowl.
3.1 Mohsin to Samson,FOUR!! Back of a length, shaping away, outside off, slashes at it, thick edge flies over first slip
3.2Mohsin to Samson, no run, length ball, on middle, pushed to mid-wicket
3.3Mohsin to Samson, wide, short ball, around leg stump
3.3Mohsin to Samson, no run, back of a length, around middle and leg, nudged to mid-wicket
3.4Mohsin to Samson, no run, back of a length, around off, punched to short cover
3.5Mohsin to Samson, no run, around the wicket, back of a length, around off stump, punched to mid-on
3.6Mohsin to Samson,FOUR! length ball outside off smashes it through extra cover this time
RR 16/1 after 3 overs
Buttler is on strike, Avesh to bowl.
2.1Avesh to Buttler, no run, length ball on off stump, driven back
2.2Avesh to Buttler,OUT! Bowled! Shuffles outside off, Avesh does not flinch and pitches it just around off stump, nips back and is beaten, Stumps clatters.
Here's Samson
2.3Avesh to Samson,FOUR!! Full ball on his pads, flicked infront of mid-wicket
2.4Avesh to Samson, no run, length ball outside off, drives and misses
2.5Avesh to Samson, no run, back of a length, outside off, left alone
2.6Avesh to Samson, 1 run
RR 11/0 after 2 overs
Chameera to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
1.1Chameera to Buttler, 1 run, length ball outside off, pushed to third
1.2Chameera to Jaiswal, no run, back of a length, around off stump, tap the left of Jaiswal
1.3Chameera to Jaiswal, 1 run, back of a length, around off stump pushed to third
1.4Chameera to Buttler, no run, back of a length just outside off, drives and beaten, a hint of shape in, cuts him in half
1.5Chameera to Buttler, no run, length ball around middle and off, driven to cover
1.6Chameera to Buttler, 1 run
RR 8/0 after 1 over
Jaiswal is on strike, and Mohsin Khan is to start for LSG
0.1Mohsin Khan to Jaiswal, no run, length ball outside off, slapped to point
0.2Mohsin Khan to Jaiswal, no run, back of a length, outside off, cut to the point
0.3Mohsin Khan to Jaiswal, no run, length ball, outside off, drives and misses, a hint of swing-away
0.4Mohsin Khan to Jaiswal, no run, touch fuller around off stump, punched to point
0.5Mohsin Khan to Jaiswal,FOUR!! Length ball around off stump punched through cover
0.6Mohsin Khan to Jaiswal,FOUR! Length ball this time on middle and leg, whips it to deep backward square
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. LSG players are on the field and in a huddle. RR openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Lucknow Super Giants(Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan
Rajasthan Royals(Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy
Toss
Rajasthan Royals won the toss and chose to bat
LSG were on top of IPL points table with four wins on the trot before relinquishing that position after losing to Gujarat Titans in their previous match.