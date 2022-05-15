IPL 2022 Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE: Yashasvi Jaiswal helps RR reach 178

In impressive form throughout the season, Lucknow Super Giants would look to bounce back from their previous match defeat and register a win to confirm their IPL play-offs berth when they face another aspirants, Rajasthan Royals at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
  • 21:12

    RR 178/6 after 20 overs

    Ashwin is on strike,Avesh to bowl.

    19.1 Avesh to Ashwin, 1 run, full toss around off, pushed to mid-off

    19.2Avesh to Boult,2 runs, yorker on leg stump, dug-out to deep square leg

    19.3Avesh to Boult, no run, back of a length, around the leg, pulls and misses

    19.4Avesh to Boult, 1 run, Yorker outside off, jammed out to third

    19.5Avesh to Ashwin,FOUR!! Very full on leg stump, Ashwin whips it to deep square leg

    19.6Avesh to Ashwin, 2 runs

  • 21:07

    RR 168/6 after 19 overs

    Boult is on strike, Moshin to bowl.

    18.1 Moshin to Boult,FOUR! Short and wide, slaps it very hard and beats the mid-off fielder.

    18.2Moshin to Boult,FOUR!! Fuller and off-cutterthis time outside off, slices it to extra cover

    18.3Moshin to Boult, 1 run, back of a length, around off, slapped to long-off

    18.4Moshin to Ashwin, 1 run, length ball on leg stump, flicks it to deep square leg

    18.5Moshin to Boult, 2 runs, low full toss outside off, jammed out over backward point

    18.6Moshin to Boult, 2 runs

  • 20:59

    RR 154/6 after 18 overs

    Parag is on strike, Bishnoi tobowl.

    17.1Bishnoi to Parag,OUT! Caught! Fired in, on good length around middle and leg, wrong'un, whips it to deep mid-wicket

    Here's Ashwin

    17.2Bishnoi to Ashwin, wide

    17.2Bishnoi to Ashwin, 1 run, length ball on middle, wrong'un,.punched to long-off

    17.3Bishnoi to Neesham, 1 run, tossed up around off, pushed to point

    17.4Bishnoi to Ashwin,RUN OUT at the non-striker's end! Ashwin pushes a full around off to cover, Jimmy Neesham is the batter who is run out here, they were not able to cross.

    Here's Boult.

    17.5Bishnoi to Ashwin, 1 run, length ball on pads, punched to mid-wicket

    17.6Bishnoi to Boult, 1 run

  • 20:54

    RR 149/4 after 17 overs

    Neesham is on strike,Mohsin to bowl.

    16.1 Mohsin to Neesham, 1 run, slower ball on back of a length, steered to third

    16.2Mohsin to Parag, no run, length ball on off stump, fended back to Mohsin.

    16.3Mohsin to Parag,SIX!! Fuller around off stump, clobbers it over long-on for a six

    16.4Mohsin to Parag,2 runs, back of a length, on the stumps, pulls it the gap at cow corner

    16.5Mohsin to Parag, 2 leg byes

    16.6Mohsin toNeesham, 1 run

  • 20:49

    RR 137/4 after 16 overs

    Neesham is on strike,Bishnoi to bowl.

    15.1 Bishnoi to Neesham,FOUR!! Fuller on leg stump, flicked to cow corner

    15.2Bishnoi to Neesham, no run, length ball wide outside off, wrong;un, beaten

    15.3Bishnoi to Neesham, 1 run, length, wide outside off, googly, drags it to long on

    15.4Bishnoi to Parag, no run

    15.5Bishnoi toParag,no run fired this time, wrong'un, sliding down the leg, beaten, QDK removes the bail, as Parag stepsout due to momentum, his foot is down in time.

    15.6Bishnoi to Parag, 2 runs

  • 20:44

    RR 130/4 after 15 overs

    Neesham is on strike,Krunal to bowl.

    14.1 Krunal to Neesham, 1 run

    14.2Krunal to Parag, 1 run, length ball on middle, pushed to long-off

    14.3Krunal to Neesham,FOUR!! Length ball on middle, reverse sweep it to deep point

    14.4Krunal toNeesham,no run, length, fired this time, outside off, pushed to cover

    14.5Krunal toNeesham, no run, fuller outside leg, hits the pad

    14.6Krunal toNeesham, 1 run

  • 20:39

    RR 123/4 after 14 overs

    DDP is on strike, Bishnoi to bowl.

    13.1Bishnoi to DDP, no run, yorker on off, jammed out to mid-off

    13.2Bishnoi to DDP,FOUR!! Floated outside off, drags it and sweeps it to deep mid-wicket

    13.3Bishnoi to DDP, 2 runs, short and wide, googly, cut away to backward point

    13.4Bishnoi to DDP,OUT!! Caught!! Fuller around off, wrong'un, slog sweeps this time, lacks elevation and Krunal Pandya takes it at deep mid-wicket.

    Here's Neesham.

    13.5Bishnoi to Neesham, no run, fuller on middle pushed back

    13.6Bishnoi to Neesham, 1 run

  • 20:35

    RR 116/3 after 13 overs

    DDP is on strike,Krunal to bowl.

    12.1 Krunal to DDP, 1 run, lenght ball on leg stump, pushed to the on side

    12.2Krunal to Parag, no run, length ball around off, pushed to point

    12.3Krunal to Parag,1 run,length ball on off, pushed to long-on

    12.4Krunal to DDP,SIX!! Short ball, very slow, pulls it over deep mid-wicket

    12.5Krunal to DDP, 1 run, length ball ball on pads, flicked to square leg

    12.6Krunal to Parag, no run

  • 20:30

    RR 107/3 after 12 overs

    Jaiswal is on strike,Badoni to bowl.

    11.1 Badoni to Jasiwal, no run, full around off, drilled to extra cover

    11.2Badoni to Jaiswal,OUT! Caught and bowled! Floated, slow, around off,spins away, goes for a slog sweep, top edge and Badoni takes it.

    Here's Parag.

    11.3Badoni to Parag, 1 leg bye

    11.4Badoni to DDP, 1 run, lenght ball on middle, punched to long-on

    11.5 Badoni to Parag, 2 runs, Fuller on leg, heaved to cow corner

    11.6Badoni to Parag, 2 runs

  • 20:25

    RR 101/2 after 11 overs

    Jaiswal is on strike, Chameera to bowl.

    10.1 Chameera to Jaiswal, 1 run, length ball on middle stump, steered to square leg

    10.2Chameera to DDP, no run, length ball on off stump, opens the blade, edge balls short of QDK

    10.3Chameera to DDP, no run, length ball on off stump, pushed to point

    10.4Chameera to DDP,FOUR!! Short ball on leg stump, makes room, forehand over mid-off, and runs to the boundary

    10.5Chameera to DDP, 2 runs, short ball outside leg, gloved to fine leg

    10.6Chameera to DDP,FOUR!!length ball on leg stump, guided it fine of fine leg

  • 20:20

    RR 90/2 after 10 overs

    Jaiswal is on strike, Stoinisto bowl.

    9.1Stoinisto Jaiswal, no run, length ball around middle and off, beaten

    9.2Stoinisto Jaiswal, 1 run, Fuller around off, driven to long-on

    9.3Stoinisto DDP,FOUR!! touch fuller on middle stump, driven justfine of mid-off

    9.4Stoinisto DDP,SIX!! Length ball again on middle stump, creams it straight down the ground.

    9.5Stoinisto DDP, no run, length ball on middle, pushed to cover

    9.6Stoinisto DDP,FOUR!! Back of a length outside off, cut away to cover

  • 20:14

    RR 75/2 after 9 overs

    Jaiswal is on strike, Holder to bowl.

    8.1 Holder to Jaiswal, 1 run, Short ball outside off, drags it to deep square leg

    8.2Holder to Samson, 1 run, Slower ball, very full on leg stump, pushed to long-on

    8.3Holder to Jaiswal, 1 run, length, outside off, slapped to deep point

    8.4Holder to Samson, no run, length ball outside off, cut to point

    8.5Holder to Samson,OUT! Full ball outside off, slices it, but lacks power and easy catch to Deepak Hooda at deep point.

    Here's DDP.

    8.6Holder to DDP, no run

  • 20:09

    RR 72/1 after 8 overs

    Samsonis on strike, Bishnoi to bowl.

    7.1Bishnoi to Samson,FOUR!! Floated outside off, drills it over extra cover

    7.2Bishnoi to Samson, 2 runs, tossed up again, this time around off, drilled to long-off, falls short of Stoinis.

    7.3Bishnoi to Samson, no run, length ball on middle, punched to cover

    7.4Bishnoi to Samson, 1 run, banged in short, wrong'un, outside leg, pulled to deep square leg

    7.5Bishnoi to Jaiswal, 1 run, tossed up outside leg, pushed to long-on

    7.6Bishnoi to Samson,FOUR!! Tossed up wide outside off, driven through extra cover

  • 20:02

    RR 60/1 after 7 overs

    Samson is on strike, Holder to bowl.

    6.1Holder to Samson, 1 run, length ball outside off, driven to deep point

    6.2Holder to Jaiswal, 1 run, length ball around off, steered to third

    6.3Holder to Samson, 1 run,

    6.4Holder to Jaiswal, 1 run, back of a length, around the leg, flicked to deep square leg

    6.5Holder to Samson, FOUR!! Short ball around off, pulls it to deep mid-wicket

    6.6Holder to Samson, 1 run

  • 19:54

    RR 51/1 after 6 overs

    Jaiswal is on strike,Chameera to bowl

    5.1 Chameera to Jaiswal,FOUR!! Fuller ball around off stump, sliced over point.

    5.2Chameera to Jaiswal, 2 runs, length ball on the stumps, launches it over mid-on.

    5.3Chameera to Jaiswal,FOUR!! around the stumps, fires a low full toss and he squeezes it wide of deep cover, NO BALL

    5.3 Chameera to Jaiswal, Free hit - no run, drilled on leg stump, makes room and hits it to mid-off fielder

    5.4Chameera to Jaiswal,FOUR!! short ball on leg stump, swivels and pulls it over short fine leg

    5.5Chameera to Jaiswal,SIX! CRUNCHED IT!! Short of a length, around middle and leg, hangs back and pulls it over square leg for a six, it's out of the park. 103 METERS!!

    5.6Chameera to Jaiswal, no run

  • 19:50

    RR 30/1 after 5 overs

    Jaiswal is on strike, Avesh to bowl.

    4.1 Avesh to Jaiswal, no run, back of a length, around off, punched to cover

    4.2Avesh to Jaiswal, no run, length ball on middle, and off, climbs up from a length, beaten.

    4.3Avesh to Jaiswal,FOUR!! Makes room and steps down, back of a length, around leg, punched down the ground, very fine of mid-off

    4.4Avesh to Jaiswal, 1 run, back of a length, on leg stump, miscues pull to short fine leg, where Moshin drops a sitter.

    4.5Avesh to Samson, no run, length ball outside off, slashes, under edge on one bounce to keeper

    4.6Avesh to Samson, no run

  • 19:45

    RR 25/1 after 4 overs

    Samson is on strike,Mohsin to bowl.

    3.1 Mohsin to Samson,FOUR!! Back of a length, shaping away, outside off, slashes at it, thick edge flies over first slip

    3.2Mohsin to Samson, no run, length ball, on middle, pushed to mid-wicket

    3.3Mohsin to Samson, wide, short ball, around leg stump

    3.3Mohsin to Samson, no run, back of a length, around middle and leg, nudged to mid-wicket

    3.4Mohsin to Samson, no run, back of a length, around off, punched to short cover

    3.5Mohsin to Samson, no run, around the wicket, back of a length, around off stump, punched to mid-on

    3.6Mohsin to Samson,FOUR! length ball outside off smashes it through extra cover this time

  • 19:39

    RR 16/1 after 3 overs

    Buttler is on strike, Avesh to bowl.

    2.1Avesh to Buttler, no run, length ball on off stump, driven back

    2.2Avesh to Buttler,OUT! Bowled! Shuffles outside off, Avesh does not flinch and pitches it just around off stump, nips back and is beaten, Stumps clatters.

    Here's Samson

    2.3Avesh to Samson,FOUR!! Full ball on his pads, flicked infront of mid-wicket

    2.4Avesh to Samson, no run, length ball outside off, drives and misses

    2.5Avesh to Samson, no run, back of a length, outside off, left alone

    2.6Avesh to Samson, 1 run

  • 19:33

    RR 11/0 after 2 overs

    Chameera to bowl, Buttler is on strike.

    1.1Chameera to Buttler, 1 run, length ball outside off, pushed to third

    1.2Chameera to Jaiswal, no run, back of a length, around off stump, tap the left of Jaiswal

    1.3Chameera to Jaiswal, 1 run, back of a length, around off stump pushed to third

    1.4Chameera to Buttler, no run, back of a length just outside off, drives and beaten, a hint of shape in, cuts him in half

    1.5Chameera to Buttler, no run, length ball around middle and off, driven to cover

    1.6Chameera to Buttler, 1 run

  • 19:27

    RR 8/0 after 1 over

    Jaiswal is on strike, and Mohsin Khan is to start for LSG

    0.1Mohsin Khan to Jaiswal, no run, length ball outside off, slapped to point

    0.2Mohsin Khan to Jaiswal, no run, back of a length, outside off, cut to the point

    0.3Mohsin Khan to Jaiswal, no run, length ball, outside off, drives and misses, a hint of swing-away

    0.4Mohsin Khan to Jaiswal, no run, touch fuller around off stump, punched to point

    0.5Mohsin Khan to Jaiswal,FOUR!! Length ball around off stump punched through cover

    0.6Mohsin Khan to Jaiswal,FOUR! Length ball this time on middle and leg, whips it to deep backward square

  • 19:27

    The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. LSG players are on the field and in a huddle. RR openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.

  • 19:04

    Teams

    Lucknow Super Giants(Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan

    Rajasthan Royals(Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

  • 19:00

    Toss

    Rajasthan Royals won the toss and chose to bat

  • 18:48

