MI to replace Arshad Khan with Kumar Kartikeya Singh

IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians rope in Kumar Kartikeya Singh for injured Arshad Khan

Mumbai Indians, who have suffered eight losses on the trot, are out of contention for a playoff berth

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 28 2022, 14:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2022, 14:38 ist
Kumar Kartikeya Singh replaces injured Mohd Arshad Khan in Mumbai Indians squad. Credit: IANS photo

Mumbai Indians have roped in left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya Singh as a replacement for injured Mohd Arshad Khan for the remainder of the Indian Premier League.

"The left-arm spinner will join Mumbai Indians for the price of Rs 20 lakh," the IPL stated in a media statement on Thursday.

At $1.3 billion, Mumbai Indians most valuable team in IPL 2022: Forbes

Kumar Kartikeya Singh, who represents Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket, has so far played nine first class matches, 19 List A games and eight T20s, picking 35, 18 and 9 wickets respectively.

Singh was with the Mumbai Indians as part of the support team.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will now on Rajasthan Royals on April 30 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

