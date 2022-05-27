IPL 2022 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Highlights: Scintillating 100 from Jos Buttler powers Royals into the finals

A complete team effort from Rajasthan Royals in a do-or-die match. RCB never really took off thanks to some brilliant bowling by Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult in the powerplay and the Obed McCoy in middle and slog overs made sure runs were not easy to come for RCB batters. In the second innings, Jaiswal set the tone with his attacking Strokeplay and Jos Buttler carried on his batting form and smashed the bowlers on his way to 4th hundred of the season. Now, Rajasthan Royals will meet Gujarat Titans in the Finals of the IPL