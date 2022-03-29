IPL 2022 | SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live: RR bowlers decimate SRH, win by 61 runs

A complete team effort from Rajsthan Royals in their opening game. SRH never really took off thanks to some brilliant bowling by Prasidh Krishna in the powerplay and the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal tied the SRH batters in the middle over with Chahal finishing the match with 3 for 22 of his four overs. Some late fireworks by Washington Sundar and Aiden Markem in the dying moment of the game.