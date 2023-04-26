IPL: RCB elect to bowl against KKR

IPL 2023: RCB elect to bowl against KKR

This is the third game in this IPL where Virat Kohli is stepping in for RCB regular skipper Faf du Plessis

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 26 2023, 19:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2023, 19:32 ist
RCB stand-in skipper Virat Kohli with KKR captain Nitish Rana. Credit: Twitter/@IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL match, here on Wednesday.

This is the third game in this IPL where Virat Kohli is stepping in for RCB regular skipper Faf du Plessis, who will be available only as a batter in this contest.

KKR, who have lost four matches on the trot, dropped Kulwant Khejroliya to bring in right-arm pacer Vaibhav Arora.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj.

Kolkata Knight Riders: N Jagadeesan (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora, Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy.

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

ipl 2023
RCB
KKR
Sports News
Cricket
Indian Premier League
IPL

Related videos

What's Brewing

Milky Way's fate? Astronomers tell what ignites quasars

Milky Way's fate? Astronomers tell what ignites quasars

Pope allows women to vote at upcoming bishops' meeting

Pope allows women to vote at upcoming bishops' meeting

Centre directs Bournvita to take down misleading ads

Centre directs Bournvita to take down misleading ads

Pony.ai gets nod for driverless robotaxis in Guangzhou

Pony.ai gets nod for driverless robotaxis in Guangzhou

China to build satellite system for space exploration

China to build satellite system for space exploration

Daniel Radcliffe, Erin Darke welcome first child

Daniel Radcliffe, Erin Darke welcome first child

Tripura's first Padma Shri awardee passes away

Tripura's first Padma Shri awardee passes away

From Avengers to Harry Potter, choices we make matter

From Avengers to Harry Potter, choices we make matter

Ken Potts, oldest survivor of USS Arizona sinking, dies

Ken Potts, oldest survivor of USS Arizona sinking, dies

 