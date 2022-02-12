IPL Auction 2022: KKR grab Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 cr

IPL Auction 2022: KKR get Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore, Rabada bags million dollar deal from Punjab

Iyer's entry in KKR fold ensures a captaincy candidate for them while the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned franchise also got back Cummins

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 12 2022, 14:28 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2022, 14:28 ist
India's Shreyas Iyer. Credit: PTI Photo

Stylish India international Shreyas Iyer predictably became the highest paid player among the marquee set with Kolkata Knight Riders making a whopping bid of Rs 12.25 crore after an intense price war at the Indian Premier League auction here on Saturday.

Iyer's entry in KKR fold ensures a captaincy candidate for them while the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned franchise also got back their Australian pace spearhead Pat Cummins for half the price at Rs 7.25 crore.

Follow live updates of IPL Auction 2022

One of the biggest gainer was South African pacer Kagiso Rabada who fetched more than a million dollar with Punjab Kings successfully buying him for Rs 9.25 crore.

As it was known, senior India players had some great bids going their way with Shikhar Dhawan getting Rs 8.25 crore from Punjab Kings.

Ravichandran Ashwin also got Rs 5 crore winning bid from Rajasthan Royals while Trent Boult, with his left-arm swing bowling, laughed his way to the bank with a handsome Rs 8 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals.

Mohamed Shami was taken by Gujarat Titans for Rs 6.75 crore, the same amount that Lucknow Giants paid for Quinton de Kock. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

IPL 2022
Cricket
Sports News
Indian Premier League
IPL

What's Brewing

How your brain wrestles with ethics of eating animals

How your brain wrestles with ethics of eating animals

V-Day: Flowers, chocolates or a good whipping?

V-Day: Flowers, chocolates or a good whipping?

Roughing it outdoors in winter

Roughing it outdoors in winter

In a first at Beijing Games, Zhangjiakou sees real snow

In a first at Beijing Games, Zhangjiakou sees real snow

Whip up some romance with these Valentine’s Day treats

Whip up some romance with these Valentine’s Day treats

NASA telescope sends home 18 images of starlight

NASA telescope sends home 18 images of starlight

 