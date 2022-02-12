IPL auctioneer collapses on stage during bidding

IPL auctioneer collapses on stage during bidding

INdiawas conducting the bidding for Sri Lankan spin-bowling all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga when he collapsed

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Feb 12 2022, 16:53 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2022, 16:53 ist
Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades. Credit: IANS Photo

The players' auction for this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) was halted after auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed on stage during the bidding in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Edmeades was conducting the bidding for Sri Lankan spin-bowling all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga when he collapsed in front of shocked officials from the league's 10 franchises.

"The IPL auctioneer had an unfortunate fall due to Postural Hypotension during the IPL auction this afternoon," the league said in a statement.

"The medical team attended to him immediately after the incident and he is stable."

Broadcaster Charu Sharma would continue the auction, it added.

Six hundred players have registered to fill 217 places for this year's two-day auction. In the early rounds of bidding on the opening day, Kolkata Knight Riders bought India batsman Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore ($1.63 million).

Australia test captain Pat Cummins joined Iyer in Kolkata for Rs 7.25 crore, while national teammate David Warner went to Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.25 crore. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Indian Premier League
IPL 2022
Sports News
Cricket

What's Brewing

How your brain wrestles with ethics of eating animals

How your brain wrestles with ethics of eating animals

V-Day: Flowers, chocolates or a good whipping?

V-Day: Flowers, chocolates or a good whipping?

Roughing it outdoors in winter

Roughing it outdoors in winter

In a first at Beijing Games, Zhangjiakou sees real snow

In a first at Beijing Games, Zhangjiakou sees real snow

Whip up some romance with these Valentine’s Day treats

Whip up some romance with these Valentine’s Day treats

NASA telescope sends home 18 images of starlight

NASA telescope sends home 18 images of starlight

 