IPL teams keep supporters engaged amid coronavirus lockdown

In a parallel universe, we begin our campaign tomorrow. But in our universe, let’s do something for the fans instead,” Kings XI Punjab posted on Twitter last Sunday.

Not once since its inception in 2008 has the Indian Premier League (IPL) faced uncertainty of such high degree. Naturally, the commencement of the 13th edition of the IPL has become a wishful thinking for the franchises and fans at this moment.

With the coronavirus outbreak leaving the league’s fate hanging in balance, fans have turned to social media to see their favourite stars in action, albeit off the field. In this unprecedented situation, the eight franchises have adopted innovative ways to engage their respective fans.

The Chennai Super Kings’ ‘Whistle Podu’ is the most popular anthem of the league and the franchise believes music can spread positivity during the lockdown. Pacer Deepak Chahar, in a couple of videos, plays guitar and tells people to make best use of the time at home.

“I always wanted to learn how to play the guitar. This is the best time to learn something new. Stay home and use the time meaningfully,” he says.

Dwayne Bravo made heads turn with his album ‘Champion’ and the all-rounder has come out with a ‘lockdown’ anthem. “In times of trouble, we won’t give up. Music heals,” he says.

The three-time champions have decided to be simple with their activities. “It’s a sensitive situation and we don’t want to go overboard,” says George John, CSK’s social media director.

“We were also one of the few teams to get our full-fledged team to practice before the lockdown was imposed. We have footage from it, including Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s, and we will be putting it up on social media,” he said.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore are looking to inspire their fans by offering daily fitness tips with videos of skipper Virat Kohli, Parthiv Patel and Washington Sundar. “Don’t let lockdown knock you down. Get fit with RCB players,” is RCB’s message.

The RCB Twitter handle also has regular messages from key players. “I have always been a believer of trying to see the glass half full. No matter how difficult a phase is, it can be good for your mind and make a big difference. Stay strong,” said RCB’s batting mainstay AB de Villiers.

Lively banter between players on Instagram has become a big hit with the fans but none became as famous as Kohli’s chat with Kevin Pietersen on Thursday. “We (RCB), deserved to win the title. We reached the final thrice. But till we win a title, we will be in focus. For the players that we have had, we feel we should have been champions by now,” he told Pietersen.

Cricket is still keeping many players busy. The gifted Sarfaraz Khan, in a short video, is seen playing cricket with his brother and father on the terrace of his house. “Missing cricket? We have a solution for you,” says Kings XI, egging their fans to play the sport at home.

Highlights of many classic games, quiz contests, online games, polls and popular achievements, all spread across different social media platforms, are what helping fans be connected with the league.

No option can match the adrenaline rush that a live game offers but at a time when sport across the world has come to a standstill, innovation and nostalgia are the best bets for die-hard fans.