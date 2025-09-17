Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan's match against UAE delayed by an hour

<p>Pakistan team's final group tie in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium against the UAE has been delayed by an hour. </p><p>The match will start at 7.30 pm local time (9pm IST) and the toss will happen half an hour before the start. </p><p>Earlier, a section of the media had reported that Pakistan had forfeited the tie against UAE as a fallout of the 'handshake row' with archrivals India. </p><p>The Pakistan cricket team had initially refused to leave its hotel for the must-win Asia Cup tie while the UAE team arrived on time.</p><p>Later they boarded the team bus as advised by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).</p>.Asia Cup 2025: ICC rejects PCB demand formally, Pycroft to stay as match referee for Pakistan's matches.<p>UAE would have qualified to the Super Four stage if the match was not played.</p><p>Pakistan had also cancelled the pre-match press conference on Tuesday, though they did turn up for practice.</p><p>It may be recalled that the PCB had initially wanted the match referee Andy Pycroft to be removed and had sent two requests to the International Cricket Council (ICC) in this regard, both of which were turned down.</p>.Asia Cup 2025: ICC rejects Pakistan's demand to remove Pycroft as match referee over handshake row.<p>It is presumed that Pycroft will to officiate in the match.</p><p>The controversy began after Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav refused to shake hands with his Pakistan counterpart Salman Ali Agha during the toss in their opening group encounter on Sunday.</p><p>The Indian players also refused to shake hands with the Pakistan team at the end of their match. Later Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha skipped the post-match presentation ceremony as a sign of protest.</p><p>(with agency inputs)</p>